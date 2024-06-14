back to top
Zahrah Khan along with ATEEZ, Alawn, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello to perform at Mawazine Fest

Mumbai: Acclaimed Indian singing sensation Zahrah Khan known for her captivating vocals and on-screen presence is set to be the first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious Mawazine Festival on 23rd June 2024 in Morocco. Zahrah will take the stage, collaborating with multi-platinum producer/writer Alawn for an unforgettable performance. This marks a monumental moment for Indian music on the stage. The festival will see Zahrah Khan performing among other global stars such as the K-pop group ATEEZ, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Central Cee, Calvin Harris and many more.

The Mawazine Festival is a global music giant, featuring a dynamic lineup of international and Moroccan artists. As the 's second-largest music festival, Mawazine attracts upwards of 2.5 million attendees each year. Boasting 90 events across seven stages, the festival solidifies its reputation as a true musical powerhouse, running from June 21st to 29th.

Alawn is one of the most in-demand producers/writers globally and has worked with some of the biggest Kpop Artists Like BTS, Kai, IVE to name a few and has over 30 Billboard number 1s. Zahrah has captivated audiences with her genre-bending versatility as a singer, lending her voice to chart-topping hits like “KusuKusu” and collaborating with some of the biggest names in Indian music has garnered her critical acclaim and huge fanbase. She has also established herself as a skilled actor, captivating audiences with her performances on screen. Her upcoming film, “Vrushabha”, a fantasy-action drama film in the Telugu language releasing pan-, is highly anticipated and promises to showcase her talent in a new light.

 

