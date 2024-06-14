back to top
Jammu Police Warns Public Against False Social Media Reports on Night Outings
Jammu Police Warns Public Against False Social Media Reports on Night Outings

By: Northlines

Date:

, June 14: The  Jammu and Police on Friday cautioned people against believing false rumours on social media asking people to desist night outings in Jammu.

In a statement, police said fake information is being circulated by some social media handles regarding avoiding night outings in Jammu.
“Police have taken strong note of such rumours and told people that this information is absolutely baseless and not to take such rumours or fake information seriously. Police and security forces have maintained proper area domination and surveillance,” the police statement said.
“J&K Police is fully aware and competent to handle any challenge and people need not fear anything as we are committed to the safety and security of all citizens,” the statement said, adding that legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours, intended to create unnecessary panic among the general masses.

Mela Kheer Bhawani Draws 30,000 Devotees, Says LG Sinha
