Mela Kheer Bhawani Draws 30,000 Devotees, Says LG Sinha
Mela Kheer Bhawani Draws 30,000 Devotees, Says LG Sinha

  • We Are Expecting To Complete Bhawan In Next 8 Months And It Will Accommodate 1000 Pilgrims: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, June 14: On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone for Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla, Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor paid obeisance to Mata Kheer Bhawani and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all. He interacted with the devotees and extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion.
Addressing the media persons, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to augment the facilities for the devotees of Mata Kheer Bhawani.
He said the Yatri Bhawan, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.85 crore, will enhance the pilgrimage experience by offering comforting lodging and sanitation facilities. We are expecting to complete the Bhawan in next 8 months and it will accommodate 1000 pilgrims, he added.
The Lt Governor also appreciated the efforts of the District Administration, Relief Commissioner's Office, Police & Security Forces and all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Mela.
He said, over 30,000 devotees paid obeisance at Mela Kheer Bhawani this year. Around 200 buses have arrived from   and the administration and citizens have ensured best possible facilities to the devotees, the Lt Governor said.
During his visit to the holy shrine at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, the Lt Governor also interacted with the members of Kashmiri Pandit Community and discussed various issues.
Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner ; Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department; Shyambir, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; senior officials of the Civil and Police Administration and pilgrims in large numbers were present on the occasion.

