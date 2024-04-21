Claims, counter-claims by AAP, Tihar on insulin to CM Kejriwal; Sunita Kejriwal alleges ‘they want to kill my husband’

New Delhi/Ranchi, Apr 21: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said Tihar authorities were “lying” about specialist doctors examining Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while his wife Sunita Kejriwal alleged that he was being denied insulin for diabetes as “they want to kill” him.

However, Tihar officials countered AAP's claim saying senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to the chief minister through video conference on Saturday and “neither the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors”.

Carrying insulin vials in their hands, AAP leaders and workers protested outside the Tihar jail in west Delhi. They held placards and posters with the slogans, ”Give insulin to Arvind Kejriwal” and “Don't play with the life of Arvind Kejriwal”. Delhi minister Atishi claimed Kejriwal's life is danger due to the actions of the Tihar administration.

Sunita Kejriwal raised the issue of her husband's health at an INDIA block rally in the Jharkhand capital and asserted that the opposition will fight against the “dictatorship” of the BJP and win.

“They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. His food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily,” she said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

In a post on X, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav said it is “shocking” that Kejriwal is being “denied insulin” in jail to control his rising sugar level and cognisance should be taken at the highest level to expose the “conspiracy” behind it.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The DG (Prisons) wrote a letter yesterday asking for a diabetologist from AIIMS. This shows that the BJP-led central government and jail administration were lying till now that they have specialist doctors.”

“Today, the central government of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been exposed in front of everyone. Till Saturday, these people were saying they have all the specialists, insulin. Everything is available in the jail.

“He is a chief minister, he is a severe diabetic and is saying every day to show him to a diabetologist, I need insulin… an elected Chief Minister is not being given medicine,” he charged.

The Tihar administration responded to Bharadwaj's charge, saying appropriate senior specialists from AIIMS provided consultation to Kejriwal through video conference on Saturday.