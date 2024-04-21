back to top
IndiaCivil servants play pivotal role in furthering governance, public welfare: PM Modi
India

Civil servants play pivotal role in furthering governance, public welfare: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished all civil servants on Civil Services Day, saying they play a pivotal role in furthering governance and public welfare.

“Warm wishes to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Their commitment and hard work in serving our nation are deeply appreciated,” Modi said in a post on X.

“They play a pivotal role in furthering governance and public welfare. They are also at the forefront of implementing policies, overcoming challenges and driving social change,” he said.

Best wishes to all civil servants for their coming endeavours, Modi added.

