back to top
Search
IndiaStudents with 4-year bachelor's degrees, 75% marks can directly pursue PhD: UGC
India

Students with 4-year bachelor’s degrees, 75% marks can directly pursue PhD: UGC

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 21: Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.

So far, a candidate for the Eligibility Test (NET) needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

The exam this year will be conducted in offline mode instead of a Computer Based Test. Tests for all subjects will be conducted on June 16.

“The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear (for tests) in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree,” Kumar said.

“Candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed,” the UGC chairman said.

A relaxation of five per cent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the UGC from time to time, he added.

UGC-NET is an exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the “award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as assistant professor”, “appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD” and “admission to PhD only” in Indian universities and colleges.

The application process for the exam began on Saturday and will end on May 10.

Previous article
What Modi Govt did in 10 years, Cong could not do in 60 years: Anurag Thakur
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

What Modi Govt did in 10 years, Cong could not do in 60 years: Anurag Thakur

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Apr 21: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday...

Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: The National Green Tribunal has...

INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha polls, claims Cong’s Digvijaya Singh

Northlines Northlines -
Bhopal, Apr 21: The opposition INDIA bloc has done...

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India, maximum temperatures settle four to six degrees higher

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 21: Intense heat swept large swathes...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

What Modi Govt did in 10 years, Cong could not do...

Vacancies in state pollution control boards: NGT seeks explanation

INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha...