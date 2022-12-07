Chargesheet filed against 2 juveniles, others in killing of Police officer

Srinagar, Dec 6 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Tuesday

produced chargesheet against four accused including a dead militant and two juveniles in the

killing of an off duty police officer at Awantipora sub district of Jammu and Kashmir in June this

year.

Police sub-inspector Farooq Ahmed, resident of Samboora was shot dead militant while working in

his paddy fields near his home on June 18.

The SIU Awantipora produced chargesheet in the case before the Court of National Investigation

Agency Srinagar against accused Owais Mushtaq Gani of Samboora and a slain militant of Al-

Badr Majid Nazir of Ladhoo Pampore.

Besides, challan against two juvenile accused was produced before the court of Juvenile Justice

Board Pulwama for their involvement in the instant case, a police statement said.

Police said during the course of investigation of the case, various suspects were called for

questioning from time to time and on June 24, one suspect namely Owais Ganie confessed his

involvement in the commission of crime.

“On his disclosure, two juveniles (name withheld) were held for their active involvement and role in

the killing of the police officer along with one active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr

namely Majid Nazir,’ the statement said.

‘During the investigation it came to forth that all the three accused were active terrorist associates

of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badar and were in constant touch with the said active terrorist Majid

Wani who gave them arms and ammunition to carry out the attacks on soft targets,’ it said.

Police said Majid Wani was killed in an encounter at Tujan area of Pulwama on June 21.

“On the basis of evidence gathered prima-facie offences punishable under relevant sections of law

for commission of instant crime has been established,” the statement said.