NC leaders from Jammu call on Dr Farooq at Sgr residence

Srinagar, Dec 06 (KNO): National Conference (NC) President

Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday met scores of delegations from

Jammu province who called on him at his residence to felicitate

him on his re-election as the president of the party.

Among others, the visiting delegation comprised of Ajay

Sadhotra, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Sajad Ahmed Kichloo,

Ratan Lal Gupta, Sajad Shaheen, Ajaz Jan, Bimla Luthra,

Lakshmi Dutta, Abdul Ghani Teli, YNC, and JKNCSU (Jammu)

functionaries.

Interacting with the visiting delegation, Dr. Farooq as per a

statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO) expressed gratitude to them for their support and wishes.

Meanwhile a delegation from Pir Panjal region led by YNC

Provincial President, Jammu Ajaz Jan called on the party VP

Omar Abdullah today at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha,

Srinagar.

Among others Party's Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani,

State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Deputy Political Secretary

Mudassir Shahmiri and Provincial Spokesperson Ifra Jan were

also present on the occasion.

The visiting delegation apprised the party leadership about the

ongoing political activities in the region. The interaction was also

marked by deliberations on present challenges and the future

course of action