Power shutdown

JAMMU, DECEMBER 06: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has

issued curtailment schedule of Jammu (Urban Non-Essential HT Feeders)

pertaining to STD-II on daily basis. According to the curtailment schedule, the areas

are divided into two Groups X and Y.

As per the schedule, the power supply to the areas of Group X, which are

Nanak Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Railway Station, Trikuta Nagar, Bahu

Plaza, Gandhi Nagar, Mangal Market, Gujar Basti, Gandhi Nagar and part of Shastri

Nagar, Model Town, Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Preet Nagar, Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Trikuta

Nagar Sector-1, 3, 4, Adarsh Enclave, Marbel Enclave,1 A Ext., Easy day lane,

Sector-2 Ext, Digiana Asharam, Babliana Town, Gangyal, Chib Mohalla, Part of

Digiana and Shastri Nagar, Part of Kunjawani and Gangyal areas, Vidhata Nagar,

Bathindi, Saffa Velley, Maha Masjid, Sector-1, 5, 7, Deeli, Channi Rama, Channi

Bypass, Chowadi, Chata, Parts of Channi Himmat, Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Qasim

Nagar, Kargil Colony, Narwal, Rajiv Nagar, Greater Kailash and its adjoining areas,

Sainik Colony Sec C, D, E, F, Sidhra, Bagh-e-Bahu, Gorkha Nagar, Bazigar Basti,

Nai Basti, Ashok Nagar & parts of Sanjay Nagar, Satwari, Narwal Pain, Col. Colony,

Shastri Nagar and Nai Basti and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 11 am to

12.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to the areas of Group Y, which are Nanak Nagar,

Sanjay Nagar, Green Belt, police line, Jammu university, colleges, Railway Station,

Trikuta nagar, Bahu Plaza, Gandhi Nagar, Govt. Quarters, Shiv Market, Bahu Plaza,

Shastri Nagar and Nai Basti areas, Langer, Marbel Mkt., Swarn Nagar, Deeli, Grt.

Jammu, Ambika Colony, Kunjwani HW, Bhawani Vihar, Basant Vihar, Sector-3,

Adarsh Enclave, Parbeen colony, south Extension, Khoo Bali Gali, Jeevan Nagar,

Digiana Camp, Raina Colony, Apna Vihar, Bandhu Rakh, Seora, Sunjwan, Malik

Market, and parts of Bathindi, Sector-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, Gujar Colony, Parts of

Channi Himmat, Ext. Trikuta Nagar, Fruit Mandi, Transport Nagar, Channi Rama,

Jallo Chak, Purmandal More and parts of Greater Kailash, Sainik Colony Sec A, B,

D, E, F, Tawi Vihar Colony, parts of Sidhra, Mahjeen, Dingali, Bahu Fort, Sahabad

Colony, Parts of Moho Maya, Sidhra area, Shastri Nagar, Rani Talab, parts of

Sanjay Nagar, Bali Charana, Ashok Nagar, Jawhar Nagar, Nai Basti, Rampura and

adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. However the timings of

Group X and Y shall be interchanged on alternate days.

Meanwhile, as per the curtailment schedule of Jammu Province (Urban Non

Essential HT Feeders) of STD-I, the Feeders are also divided into two Groups X and

Y.

The power supply to the areas of Group X, which are fed by R2, R5, DG2,

PG3, M5, S3, WZ1, WZ2, BN1, BN2, Bamyal, RJ2, BT2, T2, T3, C10, C19, CB3,

MU4, B1, Ud2, Ud4, NUD1, SHN1, TT3, TT2 and CN2 feeders shall remain affected

from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to areas of Group Y, which are fed by R1, R3, DG3,

DG4, PG4, S12, S5, WZ3, BN3, R9, NSN5, D5, T4, T7, C18, C16, C22, CB4,

MU11, B2, B3, UD3, UD1, SHN2, TT1 and TT4 feeders shall remain affected from

12.30 pm to 2 pm. However the timings of Group X and Y shall be interchanged on

alternate days.

Meanwhile, as per the curtailment schedule of Urban Feeder in respect of STD-

Kathua the Feeders are also divided into two Groups X and Y.

The power supply to the areas of Group X, which are fed by Kathua-I, Kathua-

II, Kathua-IV, Kathua City, Janglote-II, Housing Colony, Kathua-VIII and Hiranagar

City feeders shall remain affected from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to the areas of Group Y, which are fed by Kathua-II,

Janglote (Civil), Bagthali, Kathua-III, Kathua-V, Changran, Kathua-VI, KATHUA-VII,

Lakhanpur and Hiranagar feeders shall remain affected from 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

However the timings of Group X and Y shall be interchanged on alternate days.

Meanwhile, as per the curtailment schedule of Sub Transmission, Sub Division

Bilalwar of STD-Kathua the Feeders are divided into four Groups A, B, C and D.

The power supply to areas of Group A and B, which are fed by Dinga Amb,

Katli, Ujh, Gurah, Garh, L/Bathri, Mandli, Bhaddu, Machaddi, L/Kudhetar, Sukral,

Mahanpur, Dhar Mahanpur, Marta Nagrota, Basohli, Bhoond, Sander, Bani(1),

Bhandar and Chalog feeders shall remain affected from 5 am to 8 am, 1 pm to 3

pm, 5 pm to 6.30 pm and 8 pm to 9.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to areas of Group C and D, which are fed by

Manwal, Luderah Lakhri, Dewal, Billawar, Channera, Dhar Dugnoo, Malhar,

Sadrota, Tandi, Raipur, Mahanpur, Samanjanrota, Mashka, Bani(2) and Dhaggar

feeders shall remain affected from 8 am to 11 am, 3 pm to 5 pm, 6.30 pm to 8 pm

and 9.30 pm to 11 pm. However the timings of Group A and B and Group C and D

shall be interchanged on alternate days.

Meanwhile, as per the curtailment schedule of Urban Areas (Non Essential) in

respect of STD-Udhampur the Feeders are divided into two Groups X and Y.

The power supply to areas of Group X, which are fed by Chenani, Rehmbal,

Pinger, All Industry feeders, Housing colony, Generation Colony, Sheetla Mandir,

Shiv Nagar, Hospital, Dabbar, Aadarsh Colony, Jakheni Back, PHE, Power house,

Kud, Jammu Road, American Hotel, and Katra feeders feeders shall remain affected

from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to areas of Group Y, which are fed by Sundrani,

Sugalghatti, Panthal, Basantgarh, City, Satyalta, Jaganoo, Thill, Sataney, Ritti,

Mansar, Salain Talab, Railway, Shakti Nagar, Forest office, Pandav Mandir, PHE,

Sansoo, Battal Ballian, Mansar, Garhi, Chintamani, Sim Sam, Aghar Jitto, Kotli,

Railway Rehmbal Serli, Trikuta and Railway feeders shall remain affected from

12.30 pm to 2 pm. However the timings of Group X and Y shall be interchanged on

alternate days.

Meanwhile, as per the curtailment schedule of Urban 11 KV Feeders

emanating from 33/11 KV Receiving Stations, in respected of Sub Transmission

Division-IV (JPDCL) Kalakote the areas are divided into two Groups X and Y.

The power supply to areas of Group X, which are Rajouri Town,

Jawaharnagar, DD, BSF, District Jail, Chodharynar, Ghambir, GMC and Army

School shall remain affected from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to areas of Group Y, which are Poonch Town,

Radio Station and MES shall remain affected from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. However the

timings of Group X and Y shall be interchanged on alternate days.