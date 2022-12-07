Master plan is linked to city’s growth & development: LG Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Dec 6: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said, through

public outreach programme, we are putting people at the heart of urban transformation & unlocking cities'

full potential to drive growth, empower local governance and to ensure seamless delivery of services at the

doorsteps.

People participation is a decisive factor for developmental initiative because every city's challenges and

opportunities are different.

Attending the ongoing 'My Town, My Pride' Programme here at Gulshan Ground, Sinha speaking on the

occasion said that during MTMP event, senior officials are visiting the towns and enabling direct

communication and creating system that is responsive to local needs.

The Lt Governor termed Public-Private Partnership and public participation as the two important aspects of

urban transformation that are also the best tools to improve Quality of life, strengthen people's welfare

mechanism, to grow the local economy and build infrastructure for a brighter future.

Underscoring that master plan is linked to the city's growth, development and overall socio-economic

development, the Lt Governor stressed that city Master plan must reflect aspirations and needs of common

man and the poor families living in the slums.

"Jammu Master Plan must focus on housing for poor, new business centers to decongest old cities,

besides planned townships for state & all India service officials", he added.

Mentoring officers should work with elected public representatives, local ward members for successful

execution of urban development plans, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor observed that Prime Minister has transformed Jammu into the city of educational

institutions. Jammu known as the city of temples world over has also become a hub of educational

Institutions as it is the only place in the country which has AIIMS, IIM, IIT and Central University, he added.

The Lt Governor maintained that resource mobilization is the need of the hour and it must become part of

our action plan.

Seamless online public service delivery and efforts for improved infrastructure, decongestion plan,

transportation, creation of new public space, streamlining & simplification of processes to avail public

services; brand positioning of the cities; One District One Product; City Livelihood Mission; beautification of

cities, preservation and rejuvenation of rivers, lakes & parks are some of the important aspects of public

outreach that needs focused attention, said the Lt Governor.

The 'My Town My Pride' public outreach programme lays special focus on Self-employment generation and

skill development to empower youth. During MTMP Abhiyan, 25 youth from each ward are being identified

for self-employment assistance and skill training.

It is also being ensured that the schemes meant for the welfare of street vendors must reach the eligible

beneficiaries, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called for organizing Swachhta Competitions in Municipal Corporations and wards. He

also called on the Mayor, JMC and other elected representatives to explore viable plans for revenue

generation in coordination with all stakeholders.

On fund flow to municipal corporations, the Lt Governor maintained that everything is being done with

complete transparency and as per GFR and other rules, and nobody can be allowed to violate those in any

case; though, UT-specific flexibilities can be worked out.

A nation is run by the constitution, by the law and people need to create a fine balance between rights and

duties. Welfare of the poor is among our top priority but the people who are capable and rich must accord

top priority to discharge their duties towards society and the nation, said the Lt Governor.

The sense of duty among the citizens can help the society prosper. People need to understand that the

public services and facilities are not free for all. Those who are able should come forward for paying for the

government services, he added.

Earlier, the Lt Governor inspected several stalls installed by different departments/agencies of the UT

administration for extending services and generating awareness among the people.

He also distributed sanction letters under the 'Laadli Beti' Scheme, cheques under State Marriage

Assistance Scheme, and Wheelchairs and hearing aids to the beneficiaries.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation on the occasion appreciated the 'My Town My

Pride' programme and outreach of the administration to provide services at the doorsteps of urban

population.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary expressed gratitude towards the people for connecting with the

MTMP programme and shared the vision behind holding the programme in all the municipalities of J&K.

Stressing on the convergence of efforts and resources by all quarters of the administration, he said with the

implementation of 74th constitutional amendment, the local bodies were empowered in J&K.

Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor, JMC appreciated the issues and problems being resolved by the

offices visiting different areas in the municipal limits.

Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC in his welcome address highlighted the aims of the MTMP and the

services being extended by JMC during the programme.

Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar,

Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu besides corporators of JMC,

visiting officers, general public and officers of UT administration were present.