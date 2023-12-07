Centre & ECI playing strange fixed match on J&K election: Omar

Srinagar, Dec 6: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday allged that a strange fixed match is being played between Government of India and Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people are being deprived of their right to vote since 2014. A strange fixed match is being played between the Government of India and Election Commission on deciding the Jammu and Kashmir elections”, Omar told media persons in Pulwama.

“When you ask the government, they say the Election Commission has to decide and when you tell Election Commission they say we have to consult the government to decide about it”, he said adding “it is evident that both are hiding themselves behind each other and people of Jammu and Kashmir had to bear its brunt.”

The NC Vice President said depriving people from polls will take Jammu and Kashmir towards destruction.

The former Chief Minister said people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to choose their government by exercising their vote.

Omar said the Prime Minister during a meeting in Delhi with leaders of J&K stated “Delhi say doori dil ki doori” (distance from Delhi and heart) would be removed.

“What is the reason that they are not taking any initiative in this regard”, he questioned.

Asked about leaders claiming that the Modi government did what others could not do by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution, the former CM said, he did it by hurting the sentiments of people.

“He (Modi) did it and nobody can deny it. The PM did it by hurting the sentiments of the people. What right did he did?” Omar asked.

The NC vice president said the promises were made with Jammu and Kashmir not by a person but by the Country itself under Article 370.

“The bond between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir was not between the two leaders or two political parties. It was the link of the Country with J&K . If they think that harming this bond deserves appreciation, then let them congratulate each other”, Omar said.

He said people will show their unhappiness with the decisions when assembly elections are held.

Omar said neither in Ladakh nor Jammu and Kashmir, the people are not happy with the decision taken on August 5, 2019 by the Government of India.

The former CM said the people of Kargil proved it during the last Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections and during the DDC (District Development Council) polls.

“If they had conducted Assembly elections, the people would have told them that they are not with the decision taken on August 5, 2019”, he added.