Arms, ammo recovered in Rajouri

Jammu Tawi, Dec 6: Security forces on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Rajouri district.

Police sources said that acting on tip off, a joint search operation was launched by Special Operation Group, Police and Army in the village Bahrote of Rajouri.

“During search operation, two pistol magazines, pistol, 30 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, a raincoat, a pistol pouch, medicine, cutter and garments were recovered from the spot,” they said.

Sources added that a case has been registered and investigation started.