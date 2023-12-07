CB charge-sheeted man impersonating as army officer

Jammu Tawi, Dec 6: The Economic Offences Wing – of Jammu Crime Branch Jammu charge-sheeted a man impersonating as Army Major for duping a victim of Rs 5 lakh to arrange a job in MES.

The Crime Branch spokesman said that 313 page charge-sheet has been produced against accused – Deepak Kumar, resident of village Nathel Chak, Sanji Morh Tehsil Hiranagar District Kathua in the Court for judicial determination for his involvement in luring the complainant by impersonating as Army Major to arrange a job in MES for the victim against monetary considerations of Rs 5 Lakh with the ulterior motive of cheating.

The accused is a habitual cheat involved in multiple cases of cheating and fraud, he said.

The spokesman added that a written complaint was lodged by the complainant – Darshan Kumar of Mansar, District Samba, alleging therein that the accused came into contact of his wife in the month of July 2021 at Dev Sthan, village Nud Tehsil; District Samba and thereafter visited his house, impersonating himself as Major in Indian Army and allured the complainant for arranging job in favour of his brother in law in lieu of monetary consideration of Rs. 5 Lakh as there were vacancies in MES.

He also asked him to arrange all necessary documents for the purpose and ultimately duped him of his hard earned money. On receipt of the complaint a Preliminary Verification was conducted and the allegations levelled were prima facie established leading to the registration of formal case FIR under the relevant sections of law for in-depth probe.

“During the course of investigation all material evidence in the form of documentary record was collected from concerned quarters besides statements of complainant/ witnesses were recorded and allegations proved against the accused. Accused is involved in two more cases for commission of crime of similar nature,” he added.