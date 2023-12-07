Police attaches residential land of LeT terror associate in Bandipora

Srinagar, Dec 6 (UNI) Police on Wednesday attached a residential land of an alleged terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district.

Police said 14 Marla of residential land belonging to the family of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a militant associate, was attached at Ashtengoo Bandipora under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) which has been identified as proceeds of terrorism.

“By the confirmation order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order dated December 2, 2023 the land measuring 14 marlas under khasra No 1441 registered in the name of Mukhtar Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Ashtengoo (father of accused) Tehsil and district Bandipora has been notified U/S 25 of UA(P) Act 1967 as “Proceeds of Terrorism” in Case FIR No 43/2020 under section 23 of UA(P) Act, 04 and Explosive Substance Act of Police station Bandipora,” the notification that was fixed at the residence stated.

The notification further stated that “the legal owners of the land are hereby informed through the medium of this notice that this land has been put under restrictions i.e. this land will not be transferred, leased out, disposed off, change its nature of deal, whatsoever except with the prior permission of the designated authority”.

“Any violation of this order will attract panel provision of Law”, the notification added.