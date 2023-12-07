Hoax bomb threat call to school triggers panic

Jammu Tawi, Dec 6: A hoax bomb call to a private school on Wednesday triggered panic in the city area here.

Police sources said that the management of a private school situated in the heart of a city this morning received a hoax bomb threat call.

“On getting information from the school authorities, the police team and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot,” they said.

Sources added that the BDS searched the school and did not find anything.

“The hoax call triggered panic among the school staff and the nearby locality,” sources added.

They said that the situation is normal while the police team is deployed outside the school.