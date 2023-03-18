CBI, ED Working Impartially, Most Cases Being Probed Registered During UPA Time: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, Mar 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that probe agencies like the CBI and the ED have been working impartially and except two, all cases they were investigating had been registered during the UPA government. Participating in the “India Today Conclave” here on Friday, Shah said whatever the investigating agencies were doing could be challenged in courts.

“In 2017, during Uttar Pradesh polls, a big woman leader of Congress had said if they were indulging in corruption, why there was no investigation. She was questioning us. Now they are creating a hue and cry when there has been action,” he said. The home minister said these investigating agencies are not above the court and any notice, FIR and charge sheet can be challenged in the courts. “Instead of going to the court, why are they shouting outside? I want to ask the people if there is any corruption allegation against anyone, shouldn’t there be a probe. All these cases, except two, were registered during their rule. Not during our government,” he said. Shah said when there were allegations about scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA regime, the government back then registered a case through the CBI to keep the situation calm. If there is any money laundering case, the ED is bound to probe it, he said. Asked about allegations that the probe agencies are targeting opposition leaders, the home minister asked, “Who is stopping them from going to court? They have better lawyers in their party than us.” “Agencies are working impartially. I want to tell everyone that you follow the law, that is the only road,” he said.

The Opposition has been alleging that the government has been targeting its leaders through the CBI, ED and other probe agencies.

The agencies have been carrying out investigations against several leaders, including former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

Sisodia and Jain are currently in jail.

Asked about the probe against the Adani Group, Shah said the Supreme Court has constituted a two-member committee with retired judges and everyone should go and submit to it whatever proof they have.

“No one should be spared if any wrong has been done. Everyone should have faith in the judicial process,” he said. He said people should not make baseless allegations as they can’t last long. The home minister said market regulator SEBI has informed the court in an affidavit that it is probing the matter.

“The Supreme Court told SEBI to continue its probe, which is parallel to the other probe and submit it to the Supreme Court. SEBI has already been told and SEBI conveyed that it was conducting the investigation,” he said.