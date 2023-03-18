IIM Jammu Inks Pact With Estonian Business School For Academic, Research Exchange

JAMMU, Mar 18: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Estonian Business School for academic and research exchange, officials said on Saturday.

The MoU was signed by IIM Jammu Director B S Sahay and Estonian Business School Rector Meelis Kitsing. “It is a positive step towards absorbing the best practices in research and teaching from the top business schools worldwide,” Sahay said. Kitsing said the collaboration between the two institutes will help develop competence in key areas ranging from the development of educational and training programmes to long-range planning and institutional development.

Dean of Academics at IIM-Jammu Jabir Ali said the two institutions have agreed to work in areas such as student exchange, faculty exchange, joint management development programmes, executive education programmes, and organising joint research programmes and conferences.