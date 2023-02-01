Cabinet Approves Union Budget For 2023-24

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024), sources said.
Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

