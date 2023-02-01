Budget 2023 Live Updates | FM Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2023-24

PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman-package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople has been conceptualised, will enable them to improve quality, scale & reach of their products, integrating with MSME value chain, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

National Data Governance Policy will be brought: FM

To unleash Innovation and research by Startups and Academia, a National Data Governance Policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymized data, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt announces old vehicles replacement policy

Government announced old vehicles replacement policy which will scrap all the old government vehicles and old state ambulances, said FM.

The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0: FM

The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different States, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

50 additional airports will be revived to improve regional air connectivity: FM

50 additional airports, helipods, water aero drones, advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Rs 35,000 crores priority capital for the energy transition, she said. Battery storage to get viability gap funding, added the FM.

3 Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions

For realising the vision of Make AI in India and Make AI work for India, three Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

PAN must for business establishments

Rs 75 Thousand Crore Capital Outlay For Railways, 50 Airports To Be Revived: FM Sitharaman

Total capital outlay of Rupees 75 thousand crores has been earmarked for Indian Railways and 50 airports across the country will be revived.

50-year interest free loan to state govts extended for one more year: FM

50-year interest free loan to State governments extended for one more year, said FM Sitharaman. All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks and sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Capital investment outlay is 3.3 per cent of GDP: FM

Capital investment outlay being increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, said FM Sitharaman

PM Awaas Yojana outlay raised by 66 pc to over Rs 79,000 cr: FM

PM Awaas Yojana outlay raised by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore, said FM. States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources, said FM Nirmala Sithara

Govt to raise farm credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore: FM

Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a centre of excellence, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crores with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, added FM Sitharaman.

More digital payments show Indian economy has become more formalised: FM

The Indian economy has become more formalised as witnessed by a significant enhancement in digital payments, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode: Sitharaman

Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode. The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with active participation of states, the convergence of Govt programs and public-private partnerships, added FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Govt proposes Agriculture Accelerator Fund: FM

Government proposes Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, said FM.

FM lists priorities of Budget 2023-24

Govt proposes package for traditional handicraft makers, said FM Sitharaman. “Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode,” says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget 2023-24 presentation. Priorities of Budget 2023-24 – inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vision for Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy: FM

Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this ‘janbhagidari’ through ‘sabka saath, sabka prayaas’ is essential, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th in the world: FM

Size of Indian economy improved from tenth to fifth largest in past nine years, said Sitharaman In these times of global challenges, India’s G20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India’s role in the world economic order, added the Finance Minister. Govt’s efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens, a better quality of life & life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these 9 years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world, said FM.