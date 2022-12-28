Business ideas, green policies, sustainability concepts take center stage at GIM’s event ‘Samriddhi’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) recently concluded it’s flagship event, ‘Samriddhi’, which hosted

competitions revolving around diverse topics like India @75, Industry 4.0, Sustainability, INDEA 2.0, Metaverse & Mental

Health, in order to further its vision of creating socially responsible leaders for tomorrow.

‘Samriddhi’ is GIM’s annual flagship international business conference and is attended by thousands of students across

India. The three-day international event hosts students from prestigious business schools and other institutions from India, who

are given the opportunity to network with important business figures, compete and attend workshops. The event hosted

influential speakers like Satish Pradhan, Independent Consultant, Ex-Executive VP – TATA Sons, Birender Ahluwalia, CEO –

The Positivity Co., R Srinivasan, PGP Chair – IIM B, Sharad Vivek Sagar, Founder & CEO – The Dexterity Global Group, Dr

Dan LeClair CEO – Global Business School Network who shared their knowledge and interacted with the students.

The event hosted 1 international and 6 national competitions, including 1 undergraduate level competition for the first time,

with total prize money of over Rs. 5.5 lakh. Undergraduates who participated in Eco-Lution, a sustainability-focused case-study

competition, gained insight into the corporate world and an opportunity to enhance their resumes. The students also had to

submit a case study in which they had to use critical thinking to come up with answers pertaining to sustainability,

environmental policy, and decision-making.

“It was heartening to see the innovative ideas that the young minds of the participants came up with. We narrowed it

down and asked the students to come up with ideas to regulate waste management and increase sustainability on the

campus of GIM. A very interesting idea presented was the creation of an app which GIM students could use to log in their

attendance for lunch prior to that time. This helps our cafeteria staff to prepare food accordingly and reduce potential

wastage. I think this concept can be picked up by all institutions.” says the Professor in-charge of the conference.

More than 3600 people registered for the event, including attendees from prestigious international and domestic institutions

including IIM A, IIM B, IIM C, SIBM Pune, SCMHRD, IITs, etc. A workshop on the Metaverse, visuals, UI, and UX design was

also held as a part of Samriddhi 2022.