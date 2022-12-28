Baskin Robbins re-opens its outlet at Bahu Plaza

NL Corresspondent
Jammu Tawi: Baskin Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice-cream specialty store, on Wednesday reopened its outlet
at Bahu Plaza for the customers.
The outlet was inaugurated by Attar Singh Kukreja in presence of owner Maninder Singh Kukreja in the North Block of
Bahu Plaza near Dominos Pizza.
Maninder invited the public to celebrate the New Year by visiting the Bahu Plaza store and experiencing the vibe
firsthand.
Baskin Robbins, which was opened to serve Happiness, serves milk based, vegan based and even Sugar-free Ice
creams.
“We serve Ice Cream, Thick Shakes, Waffles, Sundaes, Cakes, Sticks and much more,” Maninder said.
“Scoops & Treats was the very first Baskin Robbins outlet open in Jammu. It was first operation back in 2010 and has
been serving customers with happiness till date,” he added.
“Our exciting menu includes universal favorites like the delicious Mississippi Mud and Mint Milk Chocolate along with local
favorite flavors like Honey Nut Crunch and Alphonso Mango,” he said.
