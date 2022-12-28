Baskin Robbins re-opens its outlet at Bahu Plaza

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Baskin Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice-cream specialty store, on Wednesday reopened its outlet

at Bahu Plaza for the customers.

The outlet was inaugurated by Attar Singh Kukreja in presence of owner Maninder Singh Kukreja in the North Block of

Bahu Plaza near Dominos Pizza.

Maninder invited the public to celebrate the New Year by visiting the Bahu Plaza store and experiencing the vibe

firsthand.

Baskin Robbins, which was opened to serve Happiness, serves milk based, vegan based and even Sugar-free Ice

creams.

“We serve Ice Cream, Thick Shakes, Waffles, Sundaes, Cakes, Sticks and much more,” Maninder said.

“Scoops & Treats was the very first Baskin Robbins outlet open in Jammu. It was first operation back in 2010 and has

been serving customers with happiness till date,” he added.

“Our exciting menu includes universal favorites like the delicious Mississippi Mud and Mint Milk Chocolate along with local

favorite flavors like Honey Nut Crunch and Alphonso Mango,” he said.