Airtel 5G Plus now live in Jammu and Srinagar

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider today announced the launch of its cutting

edge 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the

company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed

Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza,

Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan

Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishat Garden, Chashma shahi, Old city in Kashmir and few other select locations. Airtel will

augment its network making its services available in the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladkah in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said, “I am thrilled to announce the

launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30

times faster than the current 4G speeds.

We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast

access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”Airtel 5G Plus will

bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers.

In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos

and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare,

manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.