BioAsia 2024: Delegates witnessed Telangana’s progress in life-sciences during their visit to the Genome Valley

Jammu Tawi: Around 200 delegates comprising both international delegates and Indian companies were taken in for a guided tour of the Genome Valley in Hyderabad in two groups on the inaugural day of BioAsia 2024. The groups toured around IKP Knowledge Park (incubation centre) and. Multitalented Facility Neovantage (Takshashila) to understand the facility and possible business prospects.As part of the tour, the delegates were also shown around facilities of Bharat Biotech, Biological E Limited, Sai Life Sciences, IKP, Multi-tenanted facilities situated at the Genome Valley. The bio-park visit attracts the delegates to witness the advancements made in the Lifesciences industry in the successful industrial clusters in Telangana and the strong ecosystem that has been developed as per the industry requirements.The 21st edition of BioAsiawhichhas been much talked about summit in the beginning of the year has been attracting both domestic and international stakeholders in life-sciences and healthcare industry. The international Lifesciences and healthcare community is especially looking forward to benefit from the promising discussions and the roadmap ahead in healthcare and technology with this year's theme of ‘Transforming Life Sciences with Data and AI' at BioAsia 2024. With consecutive successful years of BioAsia, there has been growing interest of industry and Corporate in supporting the conference through insightful discussions in making India the new global hub for innovation in the Life Sciences Industry. Companies from across the life-sciences industry have indicated their commitment to spark and accelerate development conversations. While Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Reddy's, Laurus Labs and Sai Lifescienceshaveaptly supported BioAsia 2024 as its Principal Industry HostsMedtronic, Aragen, CuraTeq and Hetero also come on-board as Industry Co-hosts.Over the years, the event has immensely benefitted from its participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees and eminent industry leaders like Mr. Bill Gates (Chair, Gates Foundation), Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft), Alex Gorsky (Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson), Dr. Vas Narasimhan (CEO, Novartis), Geoff Martha (Chairman & CEO, Medtronic), besides hosting the Country Ministers and Delegates from Asia, America, Africa, and Europe. Being the first edition post pandemic, BioAsia 2023 was extremely successful with the virtual participation of more than 3000 global participants from over 50+ Countries.