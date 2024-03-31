Avinash Tiwary shares thoughts on Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri becoming the ‘national crush’: ‘Hoping for a breakthrough role to elevate my career’

Avinash Tiwary breaks down the nature of humour in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express. He also opens up about his experience working on a comedy film after playing intense roles for years.

Madgaon Express‘ Avinash Tiwary made his acting debut with television series Yudh in 2014 and then appeared in a slice of life film Tu Hai Mera Sunday in 2016. However, he gained recognition with Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu in 2018 that also starred the current “national crush” — Animal fame Triptii Dimri.

Avinash, who plays Ayush in Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express, is receiving a lot of love along with the two other actors — Pratik Gandhi who plays Pinku and Divyenndu who plays Dodo. While, he has been an actor for 15 years, Avinash, in this interview with indianexpress.com, candidly says that he is still waiting for his “one film or show to break the ceiling” like his Laila Majnu co-actor Tripti Dimri who turned into a “national crush” after featuring in a supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.