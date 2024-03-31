Search
EntertainmentAvinash Tiwary shares thoughts on Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri becoming the...
Entertainment

Avinash Tiwary shares thoughts on Laila Majnu co-star Triptii Dimri becoming the ‘national crush’: ‘Hoping for a breakthrough role to elevate my career’

By: Northlines

Date:

Avinash Tiwary breaks down the nature of humour in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express. He also opens up about his experience working on a comedy film after playing intense roles for years.

Madgaon Express‘ Avinash Tiwary made his acting debut with television series Yudh in 2014 and then appeared in a slice of life film Tu Hai Mera Sunday in 2016. However, he gained recognition with Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu in 2018 that also starred the current “ crush” — Animal fame Triptii Dimri.

Avinash, who plays Ayush in Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express, is receiving a lot of love along with the two other actors — Pratik Gandhi who plays Pinku and Divyenndu who plays Dodo. While, he has been an actor for 15 years, Avinash, in this interview with indianexpress.com, candidly says that he is still waiting for his “one film or show to break the ceiling” like his Laila Majnu co-actor Tripti Dimri who turned into a “national crush” after featuring in a supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Previous article
Review of Kapil Sharma’s new Netflix show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” and analysis of whether it brings fresh comedy or relies on old formulas
Next article
INDIA Bloc Leaders, Kejriwal’s Wife Gather At Ramlila Maidan For ‘Loktantra Bachao’ Rally
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Review of Kapil Sharma’s new Netflix show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” and analysis of whether it brings fresh comedy or relies on old...

Northlines Northlines -
Kapil Sharma welcomed Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make family a priority, attend cousin Mannara Chopra’s birthday bash

Northlines Northlines -
Global celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their...

How Kapil Sharma mastered the art of evolution while staying rooted to his humble beginnings

Northlines Northlines -
Kapil Sharma is all set to make his comeback...

Decoding the Divine Discourse: A Fresh Take on Netflix’s Testament series on the Epic Journey of Moses

Northlines Northlines -
Netflix's latest faith-based docudrama "Testament: The Story of Moses"...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Barge collision with Oklahoma bridge forces highway closure

How Prince William is Being a Source of Strength and Support...

AI-enabled Smartwatches: Providing Hyper-Personalized Insights by Analyzing Data