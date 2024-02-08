Avalanche hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonamarg

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: A massive avalanche struck the Sonamarg area on Srinagar- Highway on Thursday, officials said.
No loss of life has been reported so far, they said.
The officials said the avalanche occurred near the workshop for Zojila tunnel construction in Sonamarg. However, there was no damage reported in the incident.
The authorities have issued an avalanche warning for the higher-reaches of valley following heavy snowfall in the first week of February.
People have been advised to avoid venturing towards the avalanche-prone zones for the next 24 hours.

