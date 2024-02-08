Mehraj-Ul-Alam Observed With Religious Fervour In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: Mehraj-Ul-Alam, the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) ascension to heavens, was observed all across the Kashmir valley with religious fervour on Thursday.

The largest gathering was observed at Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal, housing the holy relic of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), on the bank of Dal Lake where thousands of devotees including men, women and Children participated in night long prayers “Shab Khawani” during which special prayers was offered on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Soon after the first prayer of the day “Fajr” namaz was offered today at the Hazratbal shrine, a priest displayed the “Moie-e-Muqadas” or Holy relic of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) before the devotees on the occasion.

The devotees would have the glimpse of the holy relic after every prayer for the two days at the shrine and on the following Friday.

Late night, prayer functions were also held at Jenab Sahab Soura Srinagar, other shrines and mosques of the valley on Wednesday.

Authorities have also pressed into service Srinagar Smart City Buses which will ply from various parts of the Kashmir including Srinagar to transport devotees to the holy shrine of Hazratbal.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were made by the authorities for the devotees at the Hazratbal Shrine.

Several political leaders and social activists extended their greetings to the people on the occasion. (Agencies)