Authorities Fail To Stop Incident Of Target Killings: Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Feb 8: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday alleged that the administration has failed to put a break on the incidents in which innocent people are being killed.

Reacting to the incident in which two Punjab residents were shot dead by unidentified militants on Wednesday evening in Srinagar's Shalkadal in down town, Bukhari said, “The administration is failing somewhere to keep a break on such incidents.”

The administration should recognise the culprits and bring them under the purview of the law of the land, Bukhari told media persons in Srinagar on Thursday.

He said, “It is an unfortunate and shameful incident for us that innocent people are still getting killed in Kashmir.” In reply to questions regarding upcoming parliamentary elections, Bukhari said Apni Party's first interest is to hold Assembly elections and still there is no talk about that.

“Parliament elections are just a ritual for Jammu and Kashmir, the elected people went there past and what happen”, he said and added “to hold parliamentary elections is a ritual that has to be conducted.” People and our hopes are associated with the assembly elections and when that is happening we will tell you our programme, he added People are joining the Apani Party continuously and today people from north Kashmir Pattan, Wagoora and Kreri joined.

“The doors of Apni Pary are open for everybody those who have faith in the Indian constitution”, he added. “I am not endorsing Hurriyat or any another, I recognize the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are joining the Apni Party.

Either in the past they would have affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat or any other party”, Bukhari said. (Agencies)