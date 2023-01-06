Asian Cricket Council slams PCB chief Sethi over Jay Shah tweet

NL Corresspondent

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday hit back strongly at Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi “vehemently denying baseless allegations” of

unilateral decision making levelled against its president Jay Shah with regards to the continental body’s two-year programme.

The ACC, in its statement, categorically stated that PCB were sent the itinerary on December 22, 2022 along with other member nations but no communication

came from the latter’s side. On Thursday, Shah had announced the ACC calendar 2023-24 and pathway structure for the continental body along with ODI Asia Cup

slated in September.

However, the calendar didn’t have the host country’s name as BCCI secretary Shah had already said last October (2022) that the tournament will be shifted out

of Pakistan as India won’t be able to travel.

Sethi’s predecessor Ramiz Raja had then made a counter-threat of pulling out of the ODI World Cup being held in India later this year. Sethi, who is back in the

hot seat, had reacted sharply to BCCI secretary Shah’s announcement of ACC itinerary on twitter.

“Thank you Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host.

While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated,” Sethi’s sarcasm-laden tweet wasn’t lost on

anyone.