38 athletes, 11 coaches to represent J&K in Khelo India Youth Games

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 6: As many as 49 individuals comprising 38 athletes and 11 coaches from different disciplines will be taking part in an upcoming Khelo India

Youth Games commencing from January 30 to February 11 at Madhya Pradesh.

As per the information, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council on Wednesday in view of Khelo India Youth Games have written to the respective to register

the details of the athletes on the NSRS portal (https:www.kheloindia.gov,in) upload their documentations by or before January 10, 2023.

Besides, the Sports Council has also asked the stakeholders regarding conduct of Coaching Camps and Screening process at Srinagar and Jammu.

However, the order issued by the Sports Council further read that the Sports Authority of India has requested that thereafter the Khelo India

Portal will be closed for further necessary action and it is impressed upon all the stakeholders and Sports Associations to complete the registration

of the selected athletes including their documentations on NSRS portal immediately well before the deadline date (January 10) and inform the office

of the concerned office accordingly.

The associations have also been advised to impart coaching to the selected athletes for achieving the excellence in the games under the supervision of the

respective Divisional Sports Officers, J&K Sports Council.

Meanwhile as per the discipline wise details of athletes and coaches to accompany are, in Boxing: one boy (Senior Coach Anil Kumar), Cycling: one boy (Dr

Mohd Akbar Khan), Fencing: 8 boys, (Senior Coach, Rachna Jamwal, Instructor Shotu Lal Sharma), Gymnastics: 5 girls (Senior Coach Manisha Gupta), Judo:

2 boys (Senior Coach Jugal Kishore), Kayaking and Canoeing: six boy, two girls (In-charge Water Sports, Bilquis Mir), Mallakhamb: 2 boys, 2 girls (Trainer

Nadeem Ahmad Khan), Rowing: 2 boys (Assistant Coach Vikram Sharma), Thang-Ta: 2 boys, 4 girls (Junior Coach Mohammad Iqbal) and Wrestling: one

boys (mentor Shamsher Singh).

As per the order, the refreshment facilities during the conduct of coaching camps shall be provided through DBT mode by the respective Divisional Sports

Officers. The respective Sports Associations shall email the travel plan of the athletes at jkstatesportscouncil@gmail.com immediately in accordance with the

fixtures of the games. The coaches as nominated above shall impart coaching to the athletes and also accompany the contingent for Khelo India Youth

Games.

They are advised to upload the details on the NSRS portal accordingly, read an order.