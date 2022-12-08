Armed Forces Flag Day observed at Raj Bhavan

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha
Wednesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to
all members of the armed forces and their families on the
occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.
In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Director Sainik Welfare
Department, Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan (Rtd.) pinned the
Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor and
Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.
Paying tributes to the Bravehearts of Armed Forces and
saluting the bravery and selfless service of the Defence
Forces and their families, the Lt Governor said the Flag
Day is an opportunity for all of us to express gratitude and
solidarity with brave armed forces personnel.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor appealed to all citizens
to contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day fund
and serve the noble cause of welfare of soldiers, the ex-
servicemen and their families.
Later, Director Sainik Welfare Department briefed the Lt
Governor on the endeavours made and initiatives taken up
by the Department for the welfare of Veterans, Veer Naris,
their dependents and serving Armed Forces personnel.
Col JS Randhawa (Rtd.); Col BS Sambyal (Rtd.); Col JS
Jamwal (Rtd.); Col MS Bhau (Rtd.); Col SS Assla (Rtd.);
Tarsem Chand; Rajni; Jyoti Magotra; Nisha; Alpi Mahajan
were present on the occasion.