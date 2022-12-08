Armed Forces Flag Day observed at Raj Bhavan

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha

Wednesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to

all members of the armed forces and their families on the

occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Director Sainik Welfare

Department, Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan (Rtd.) pinned the

Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor and

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

Paying tributes to the Bravehearts of Armed Forces and

saluting the bravery and selfless service of the Defence

Forces and their families, the Lt Governor said the Flag

Day is an opportunity for all of us to express gratitude and

solidarity with brave armed forces personnel.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor appealed to all citizens

to contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day fund

and serve the noble cause of welfare of soldiers, the ex-

servicemen and their families.

Later, Director Sainik Welfare Department briefed the Lt

Governor on the endeavours made and initiatives taken up

by the Department for the welfare of Veterans, Veer Naris,

their dependents and serving Armed Forces personnel.

Col JS Randhawa (Rtd.); Col BS Sambyal (Rtd.); Col JS

Jamwal (Rtd.); Col MS Bhau (Rtd.); Col SS Assla (Rtd.);

Tarsem Chand; Rajni; Jyoti Magotra; Nisha; Alpi Mahajan

were present on the occasion.