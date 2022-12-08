LG inaugurates multi-level parking facility at Panjtirthi

‘Improving quality of life of citizens is prime objective

of administration’

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

on Wednesday inaugurated a Multi-Level Parking Facility

at Panjtirthi, Jammu.

Dedicating the new parking facility to the people of

Jammu, the Lt Governor said that the project under

AMRUT-Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban

Transformation is part of the smart parking initiative using

modern solutions to considerably reduce parking on roads

and generate revenue for the city.

The Lt Governor said that it is high time for Urban Local

Bodies to reinvent their economic base and fully utilize the

assets to generate revenues and spur the local economy.

Many under-utilised assets can generate employment,

business opportunities with engagement of local

community, he added.

Terming Community involvement key to revitalize and

rejuvenate the cities, the Lt Governor said, with the help of

people we can create healthy cities, create incentives for

Swachh Abhiyan, protect natural assets and strengthen

transportation, water and utility infrastructure.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the government for

urban rejuvenation and the efforts being made to achieve

three goals- Sustainability, Efficiency and creation of a

Vibrant Society.

The Lt Governor further observed that there is a need to

focus on the concept of augmented city for the

development of urban areas.

We have to add value to the potential of Jammu city, its

tradition, heritage, culture, uniqueness and how it can

grow economically, he added.

Lt Governor reminded about a balance of rights and duties

of citizens to spur overall development with basic facilities,

employment opportunities and maintenance of resources,

he added.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the unprecedented work

being done in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years

through people's participation and proactive citizen-centric

governance.

Last year, record 3506 projects were completed in district

capex only in Jammu. This financial year’s budget of

Jammu district capex has been increased to Rs 1442

crore as compared to Rs 700 crore in the last financial

year, it was informed.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the government’s

commitment to fulfil the resolution of making Jammu and

Kashmir fear-free, corruption-free society.

The elevation of the main building has been kept depicting

“Dogra Heritage & Culture” in blend with the architecture

of the surrounding Heritage buildings. The facility will

provide parking space for nearly 400 vehicles, significantly

decongesting traffic in the adjoining area of Jammu city by

reducing street parking.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation

appreciated the completion of Multi Level Parking and

observed that the facility shall ease the traffic situation in

the area. He further said that JMC is now focussing on

solid waste management in addition to sanitation and

enforcement activities.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, said that the

new projects are driving the transformation of Jammu city.

He complimented the UT administration for the

unprecedented developmental activities.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary congratulated the

people and officials for the newly inaugurated facility. He

further urged Mayor JMC, elected councillors and officials

to move towards creating Ward Shabhas to facilitate large

scale involvement of people in decision making.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Mukesh

Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional

Commissioner Jammu; Vikramjit Singh, IGP Traffic, J&K;

Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner

JMC, besides Councillors of JMC, general public and

officers of UT administration were present on the

occasion.