LG inaugurates multi-level parking facility at Panjtirthi

‘Improving quality of life of citizens is prime objective
of administration’
Jammu Tawi, Dec 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
on Wednesday inaugurated a Multi-Level Parking Facility
at Panjtirthi, Jammu.
Dedicating the new parking facility to the people of
Jammu, the Lt Governor said that the project under
AMRUT-Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban
Transformation is part of the smart parking initiative using
modern solutions to considerably reduce parking on roads
and generate revenue for the city.
The Lt Governor said that it is high time for Urban Local
Bodies to reinvent their economic base and fully utilize the
assets to generate revenues and spur the local economy.
Many under-utilised assets can generate employment,
business opportunities with engagement of local
community, he added.
Terming Community involvement key to revitalize and
rejuvenate the cities, the Lt Governor said, with the help of
people we can create healthy cities, create incentives for
Swachh Abhiyan, protect natural assets and strengthen
transportation, water and utility infrastructure.
The Lt Governor shared the vision of the government for
urban rejuvenation and the efforts being made to achieve
three goals- Sustainability, Efficiency and creation of a
Vibrant Society.
The Lt Governor further observed that there is a need to
focus on the concept of augmented city for the
development of urban areas.
We have to add value to the potential of Jammu city, its
tradition, heritage, culture, uniqueness and how it can
grow economically, he added.
Lt Governor reminded about a balance of rights and duties
of citizens to spur overall development with basic facilities,
employment opportunities and maintenance of resources,
he added.
The Lt Governor also highlighted the unprecedented work
being done in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years
through people's participation and proactive citizen-centric
governance.
Last year, record 3506 projects were completed in district
capex only in Jammu. This financial year’s budget of
Jammu district capex has been increased to Rs 1442
crore as compared to Rs 700 crore in the last financial
year, it was informed.
The Lt Governor also reiterated the government’s
commitment to fulfil the resolution of making Jammu and
Kashmir fear-free, corruption-free society.
The elevation of the main building has been kept depicting
“Dogra Heritage & Culture” in blend with the architecture
of the surrounding Heritage buildings. The facility will
provide parking space for nearly 400 vehicles, significantly
decongesting traffic in the adjoining area of Jammu city by
reducing street parking.
Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation
appreciated the completion of Multi Level Parking and
observed that the facility shall ease the traffic situation in
the area. He further said that JMC is now focussing on
solid waste management in addition to sanitation and
enforcement activities.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, said that the
new projects are driving the transformation of Jammu city.
He complimented the UT administration for the
unprecedented developmental activities.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary congratulated the
people and officials for the newly inaugurated facility. He
further urged Mayor JMC, elected councillors and officials
to move towards creating Ward Shabhas to facilitate large
scale involvement of people in decision making.
Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Mukesh
Singh, ADGP Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional
Commissioner Jammu; Vikramjit Singh, IGP Traffic, J&K;
Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner
JMC, besides Councillors of JMC, general public and
officers of UT administration were present on the
occasion.