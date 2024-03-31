Are you being held back by social anxiety? Learn to recognize the signs and manage it.

Do you feel anxiousness engulfing you like a storm after stepping out of your home? Learn what social anxiety is and what you can do about it

Social anxiety is a disorder that can present several roadblocks in someone’s life. It can hinder their ability to meet and interact with others, leading to increasing seclusion and overwhelming feelings of loneliness.

Unlike shyness, which can affect daily interactions with others to some extent, social anxiety can be life-altering as it prevents the person from doing even the most mundane tasks such as shopping or taking a walk outside.