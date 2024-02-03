Another Western Disturbance Set To Hit North India This Weekend: IMD

New Delhi, Feb 3: After the wet weather, induced by a western disturbance, prevailed across North India over the last few days, another western disturbance is set to alter weather conditions in the mountain regions this weekend, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Naresh said.

“Another Western Disturbance will start affecting from tomorrow which will lead to heavy snowfall and rainfall in the mountain regions. Rainfall and snowfall may be expected between 75 to 100 per cent of the stations,” IMD Scientist Naresh said.

Naresh said that snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on February 4 and Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and North-West Madhya Pradesh will experience light hailstorms.

“On the 4th of February, snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and light to moderate rain in plain areas are expected. Light hailstorm activities are also expected on February 4 in Punjab, Haryana and West UP and even in North-West MP,” the IMD Scientist said.

Naresh said the effect of the previous western disturbance lasted till Thursday, leading to intense snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“If we talk about the past 4-5 days, Western Disturbance was seen in the Himalayan region and the adjoining plains. If you look at the satellite pictures, you can see that the system has moved forward, which had an effect till yesterday. This has led to intense snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In the plains, there was rainfall as well as hailstorms,” the IMD scientist said.

On the possibility of a rise in temperature since another Western Disturbance is set to alter weather patterns in north-west and central India, Naresh said temperatures will increase during the morning and dense fog may be expected in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR.

“Whenever there is Western Disturbance it leads to changes in wind patterns. So it leads to a rising tendency in temperature. So we do not expect that the temperature will drop in north-west India and central India. Temperatures will increase during the morning. Dense fog may be expected in the morning in isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR,” Naresh said.

Naresh said there will be no prevalence of cold wave conditions in north India in the next few days owing to the western disturbance.

“There will not be a cold day, as temperatures will not drip in the next few days. So we are not expecting cold day in the next few days. We are also not expecting cold wave in the next 5-7 days,” he said.

Speaking about the weather pattern in the national capital, Lokesh said, “In Delhi, there might be light rainfall from February 3 to February 4.”

Several parts of the national capital received light-intensity rainfall on Wednesday afternoon under the influences of two western disturbances. (Agencies)

