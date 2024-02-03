Rain, Snow Forecast In Jammu And Kashmir During Next 48 Hours

-

SRINAGAR, Feb 3: and may record light to moderate snow or rain during next 48 hours, the MeT department said in a forecast.
Night temperature remained several notches below zero in the Valley.
Srinagar recorded minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 10.6 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 8.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.
town in region recorded minus 8.7 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 12.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Jammu city recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 6 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.3 degree Celsius, Bhaderwah minus 0.5 degree Celsius and Banihal minus 0.8 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature. (Agencies)




