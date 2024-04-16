Akshay Kumar Makes Debut in Telugu Cinema with Kannappa; Fans Speculate on His Role as Lord Shiva

Akshay Kumar has landed in Hyderabad and met the crew of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. The actor will likely play Lord Shiva in the movie.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has boarded the cast of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa, the makers announced on Tuesday. While details about Kumar's role are unknown, the film marks the actor's Telugu cinema debut.

Akshay lands in Hyderabad

Manchu, who plays the titular role in Kannappa, shared the news of Kumar's casting on his official X page. “The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!” the actor captioned his post.

About Kannappa

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. Fans wonder if Akshay will play Lord Shiva in the movie. “Means Akshay is playing as lord Shiva,” commented a fan. “Excited that Akshay Kumar is joining “Kannappa”! It's going to be amazing,” commented another person.

Akshay had previously plays a ‘messenger of Lord Shiva' in last year's OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. He wore long dreadlocks and other-Shiva inspired accessories for his role.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Akshay Kumar's latest release is action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It features him and Tiger Shroff performing death-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences. They play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. It also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha.

The film, which was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.