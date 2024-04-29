back to top
Search
EntertainmentAamir Khan Reminisces About Discovering the Significance of Folded Hands from Villagers...
Entertainment

Aamir Khan Reminisces About Discovering the Significance of Folded Hands from Villagers in Punjab: ‘I Come from a Muslim Background, Not Accustomed to Folding My Hands’

By: Northlines

Date:

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan recounted a touching experience from his time shooting for Dangal in a small village in .

In one of the most heartwarming episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan took centrestage, offering viewers a glimpse into his life like never before. During the interaction, Aamir recounted a touching experience from his time shooting for Dangal in a small village in Punjab. He spoke fondly of the villagers, who welcomed him with folded hands during early morning hours every day and wished him goodnight by the end of the day.

Recalling the love he received from the people of Punjab, Aamir said, “I shot for Dangal in Punjab. There people are full of love. We shot in a small village of Punjab for over 2 months. You won't believe, I would reach the set early in the morning. Early morning at five, I would enter that village in Punjab and the people of that village would stand outside their homes just to welcome me. For those 2.5 months, everyday they would come of out of there homes and greet me with folded hands and say, ‘Sat Sri Akaal.' They used to wait, welcome me and they never disturbed me, never stopped my car. Nothing. They used to just welcome me with folded hands and, after pack up at three in the afternoon, again, every person would be standing outside their house and they would wish me goodnight.”

Previous article
Zendaya’s tennis drama Challengers scores $15 million opening weekend at the US box office
Next article
HCL Technologies’ Shares Drop More Than 6% Following March Quarter Earnings
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Zendaya’s tennis drama Challengers scores $15 million opening weekend at the US box office

Northlines Northlines -
Zendaya's latest film Challengers had an impressive start at...

Priyanka Chopra Reflects on Dealing with Her Father’s Death: ‘That Pain Will Always Be There, It’s Like a Companion’

Northlines Northlines -
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about her father Ashok...

Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude for successful Vancouver concert breaking records

Northlines Northlines -
Diljit Dosanjh expresses gratitude after sold-out Vancouver concert breaks...

Missing ‘Taarak Mehta’ actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 29: Gurucharan Singh, who essayed the role...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Archer Deepika Kumari Re-Inducted Into TOPS

“This Is Not How Country Is Run…”: Amit Shah On INDIA...

Tesla Overcomes Significant Regulatory Obstacles for Self-Driving in China