Aamir Khan Reminisces About Discovering the Significance of Folded Hands from Villagers in Punjab: ‘I Come from a Muslim Background, Not Accustomed to Folding My Hands’

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan recounted a touching experience from his time shooting for Dangal in a small village in Punjab.

In one of the most heartwarming episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan took centrestage, offering viewers a glimpse into his life like never before. During the interaction, Aamir recounted a touching experience from his time shooting for Dangal in a small village in Punjab. He spoke fondly of the villagers, who welcomed him with folded hands during early morning hours every day and wished him goodnight by the end of the day.

Recalling the love he received from the people of Punjab, Aamir said, “I shot for Dangal in Punjab. There people are full of love. We shot in a small village of Punjab for over 2 months. You won't believe, I would reach the set early in the morning. Early morning at five, I would enter that village in Punjab and the people of that village would stand outside their homes just to welcome me. For those 2.5 months, everyday they would come of out of there homes and greet me with folded hands and say, ‘Sat Sri Akaal.' They used to wait, welcome me and they never disturbed me, never stopped my car. Nothing. They used to just welcome me with folded hands and, after pack up at three in the afternoon, again, every person would be standing outside their house and they would wish me goodnight.”