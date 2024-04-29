back to top
BusinessHCL Technologies' Shares Drop More Than 6% Following March Quarter Earnings
Business

HCL Technologies’ Shares Drop More Than 6% Following March Quarter Earnings

By: Northlines

Date:

The stock declined 6.10 per cent to Rs 1,382.45 on the BSE. On the NSE, it tanked 6.22 per cent to Rs 1,382.10. The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday tanked over 6 per cent after the company reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 3,986 crore.

The company posted an 8.4 per cent decline in net profit on a sequential basis, amid rising employee cost and tightening IT spends around the .

The company described the performance as “decent” in view of the global macroeconomic conditions. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,986 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against Rs 3,983 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, the company's profit declined 8.4 per cent from Rs 4,350 crore in the October-December period, the company said in a filing on Friday.

The company gave a guidance of 3-5 per cent growth in revenue in constant currency terms for FY25 and an EBIT margin of 18-19 per cent.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

