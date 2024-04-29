HCL Technologies’ Shares Drop More Than 6% Following March Quarter Earnings

The stock declined 6.10 per cent to Rs 1,382.45 on the BSE. On the NSE, it tanked 6.22 per cent to Rs 1,382.10. The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday tanked over 6 per cent after the company reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 3,986 crore.

The stock declined 6.10 per cent to Rs 1,382.45 on the BSE. On the NSE, it tanked 6.22 per cent to Rs 1,382.10. The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.