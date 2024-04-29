back to top
Landslides Blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

, Apr 29: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed Monday following multiple landslides triggered by rains that lashed wide parts of Jammu and overnight, officials said.

The highway, the only all- road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by landslides at Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi and Kishtwari Pather in Ramban district.
The rains are continuing, hampering restoration works, they said, advising commuters to avoid journey on the highway till it is cleared of the debris.
Mughal road, an alternate route linking Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian district, remained closed for the third day owing to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, the officials said.
Amid the incessant rains, authorities in Kishtwar have ordered closure of schools in the district.
The decision to suspend class work for the day has been taken in the interest of prioritising the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the broader community given the current challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, an official said.
He said efforts are on to restore water supply to Kishtwar town which was snapped following significant damage to the main 250 mm diameter water supply pipes of the Naigad Water Supply scheme at Hunjala on Sunday.
Police officials said two houses were damaged due to landslide at Basha-Simbool village of Kishtwar, while dozens of livestock perished in incidents of lightning and flash floods in Ramban and Samba districts overnight.
Rains lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second day on Monday.

