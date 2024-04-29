Tesla Overcomes Significant Regulatory Obstacles for Self-Driving in China

Tesla CEO Musk arrived in the Chinese capital where he was expected to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and permission to transfer driving data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Tesla has cleared some key regulatory hurdles that have long hindered it from rolling out its self-driving software in China, paving the way for a favourable result from Elon Musk's surprise visit to the U.S. automaker's second largest market.

