India mandates ethylene oxide residue testing for all spice exports to Singapore, Hong Kong
Business

India mandates ethylene oxide residue testing for all spice exports to Singapore, Hong Kong

By: Northlines

Date:

Indian Spice Exports to Face Mandatory Testing for Toxic Chemical Residue

has made it compulsory for all spice shipments to Singapore and Hong Kong to undergo testing and sampling for residues of ethylene oxide (EtO), an industry ministry statement said on Wednesday. This move comes after certain Indian spice products were recalled by the two countries over detection of the toxic chemical.

A committee set up by the ministry carried out a thorough investigation of processing facilities to understand the root cause. They also collected samples from accredited laboratories for analysis. Earlier, Hong Kong had banned four products from two major Indian manufacturers in April citing the presence of ethylene oxide.

Similarly, Singapore ordered a recall of a spice product from one of the companies the same month after regulators found chemical levels above the safe limits. To ensure quality and safety compliance, the Spice Board of India organized extensive consultations with over 130 exporters and trade bodies. They were briefed on guidelines regarding appropriate ethylene oxide treatment.

Going forward, all consignments destined for Singapore and Hong Kong will be mandatorily tested for ethylene oxide residues from May 7th. This will provide assurance to buyers about adherence to global food standards by Indian spice exporters. The move is aimed at rebuilding confidence and boosting overseas trade after the recent regulatory actions by the two major Asian markets.

Rise of Drug-Resistant Superbugs Poses Looming Global Health Crisis
