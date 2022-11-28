Airtel puts Kaskar an LoC village on the Digital Superhighway

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s leading telecommunications services provider becomes the

first operator to launch mobile service in Kaskar, the border village of Kargil district in Ladakh.

Airtel introduces Kaskar village to high speed wireless broadband on 4G and get on to the digital

superhighway to enjoy uninterrupted service. Located 20 kilometers from the district headquarters of

Kargil, the mobile services will cover Kaskar and Latoo villages.

Speaking on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO – Bharti Airtel, Upper North said, “Airtel remains

committed to delivering the highest quality of service to its customers. Connectivity to the border towns

is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the

most. We are delighted that the service will empower our customers in the border villages to access a

myriad set of possibilities on their mobile phones. We are grateful to the Ministry of

Telecommunications for all their help in making the launch to the LoC region a reality.”.

Accessibility to wireless broadband will open up infinite opportunities for customers of the border

villages. The launch will bring mobile broadband coverage across the villages of Kaska and Latoo. For the

predominantly young people of the region, the ability to join a classroom via the internet, will mark a

huge step forward for their future.

