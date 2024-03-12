Airbnb Clamps Down on Indoor Security Cameras to Protect Guest Privacy

Airbnb has announced a major policy change to strengthen privacy protections for guests – banning all indoor security cameras from short-term rental listings on its platform. The move aims to give travelers peace of mind while staying in other people's homes.

Previously, the accommodation booking giant allowed cameras in common areas like hallways and living rooms if disclosed. But these will now also be prohibited under new clear rules set to take effect.

According to Juniper Downs, Airbnb's head of community, feedback from guests, hosts and privacy experts prompted the updated stance. She said the goal is “greater clarity about what to expect” when booking a property.

While most Airbnb listings do not have cameras already, the revised policy will impact a small number. All outdoor security cameras and devices monitoring noise levels must now be openly disclosed upfront as well.

The surveillance reform earned praise from privacy advocates. Albert Fox Cahn of the group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project said “no one should have to worry about being recorded” when renting a home, from private bedrooms to common lounges. He warned such equipment carries risks of unchecked snooping.

With bookings rebounding strongly despite economic headwinds and a goal to diversify beyond travel, Airbnb aims to keep strengthening trust in its community through initiatives protecting users' security and privacy. This latest move underscores the company's commitment to maintaining comfort, well-being and transparency for all.