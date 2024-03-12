EC team lands in J&K to take stock of LS poll preparations

New Delhi: A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, reached Srinagar on Monday reached Srinagar on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll.

According to sources, the poll panel is also likely to discuss the possibility of holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha poll.

The ECI team will hold detailed meetings with civil administration and police officials on Tuesday as part of the review process, they added.

The EC officials are also scheduled to meet representatives of political parties during the visit.

They will hold similar interactions in Jammu on Wednesday, sources said further.

There has been a growing demand from political quarters in Jammu and Kashmir that the Election Commission hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously with the Lok Sabha poll or immediately after the General Elections.

Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad have raised this demand in the past few weeks.