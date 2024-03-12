Search
Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

By: Northlines

New Delhi, Mar 12: Amid the ongoing crisis between the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has called an emergency meeting of his MLAs in Delhi.

The development stands significant as there are reports that several party MLAs are unlikely to attend this meeting and may desert the JJP to lend support to the BJP- led government in Haryana, which is likely to be formed with the help of Independence MLAs.

Recently a meeting was held between Dushyant Chautala and BJP president JP Nadda, which remained inconclusive as the party insider claimed that Dushyant wanted two Lok Sabha seats for the coming elections in Haryana.

As the BJP did not accept his demand and have decided to field its candidates on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

There are reports the Dushyant was trying to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but party sources have denied of having any information about this but confirmed that JJP MLAs have been invited for a meeting at Chautala's Delhi residence.

This has come as a set back to Dushyant and his JJP -a breakaway faction of the Indian Lok Dal, which was formed in 2019, right ahead of assembly election.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

