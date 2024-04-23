Aditi Rao Hydari shines in a stunning silk saree, adorned with a gajra in her hair and elegant gold jewelry for her latest photoshoot.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photoshoot in a gorgeous green silk saree on Instagram. The star dazzled in the drape, which she styled with gajra and gold jewellery

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic wear collection never misses the mark. The actor is always eager to experiment with vibrant and eye-catching traditional picks. However, her love for classic silhouettes seems to hold a special place in the 37-year-old's closet, especially the six-yard drape. Sarees are Aditi's go-to for attending any event. Recently, she wore a gorgeous green embroidered silk saree for a photoshoot. Scroll through to check it out.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted pictures of herself dressed in the green silk saree on Instagram. The actor captioned her post, “Malli poo mornings.” The six yards she wore is from the celebrity-favourite clothing label Raw Mango. The drape features purple thread embroidery, gold peacock embellishments done with thread and taar work, and an intricate golden patti design done on the borders.