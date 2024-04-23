back to top
Search
Life StyleAditi Rao Hydari shines in a stunning silk saree, adorned with a...
Life Style

Aditi Rao Hydari shines in a stunning silk saree, adorned with a gajra in her hair and elegant gold jewelry for her latest photoshoot.

By: Northlines

Date:

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photoshoot in a gorgeous green silk saree on Instagram. The star dazzled in the drape, which she styled with gajra and gold jewellery

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic wear collection never misses the mark. The actor is always eager to experiment with vibrant and eye-catching traditional picks. However, her love for classic silhouettes seems to hold a special place in the 37-year-old's closet, especially the six-yard drape. Sarees are Aditi's go-to for attending any event. Recently, she wore a gorgeous green embroidered silk saree for a photoshoot. Scroll through to check it out.

Aditi Rao Hydari posted pictures of herself dressed in the green silk saree on Instagram. The actor captioned her post, “Malli poo mornings.” The six yards she wore is from the celebrity-favourite clothing label Raw Mango. The drape features purple thread embroidery, gold peacock embellishments done with thread and taar work, and an intricate golden patti design done on the borders.

Previous article
Meta opens development of VR operating system to external hardware makers
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Simple tips that may help fade those pesky skin patches

Northlines Northlines -
'What's Causing Those Skin Patches - It May Not...

Rubina Dilaik opens up about her fertility struggles and regaining intimacy post twins

Northlines Northlines -
Famed TV actor Rubina Dilaik recently opened up about...

The Hidden Sugar in Popular Biscuit Choices

Northlines Northlines -
Most of us enjoy the occasional biscuit to satisfy...

World Book Day 2024: Matthew Blake Talks About His Debut Novel Anna O, Says, ‘Modelled The Characters On Real People’ | Exclusive

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 23: Matthew Blake’s psychological thriller is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Meta opens development of VR operating system to external hardware makers

Tips for Managing Glaucoma and Preserving Vision Long Term

How the UK’s Controversial Rwanda Deportation Plan Could Impact Indian Migrants