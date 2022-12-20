A little improvement in Unemployment Index

Since 2017-18, the central government’s Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has been compiling data

related to employment through the mechanism of PLFS. From this July to June of next year, the survey will be done. According to

the latest Annual PLFS reports, the estimated Unemployment Rate (UR) in Jammu and Kashmir was 6.7% in 2019-20 and 5.9%

in 2020-21. This shows that the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has gone down a bit. But these indicators often show

upward or downward changes during various months of surveys.

To create jobs and make people more employable is what the government should always work for. In response to this

objective, the government has taken a number of steps to create jobs in the country. The Indian government has announced the

Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to give businesses a boost and lessen the bad effects of Covid 19. Under this package, the

government is giving a financial boost of more than Rs. 27,000,000,000. This package includes a number of long-term plans,

programmes, and policies that will help the country become self-sufficient and create jobs.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was started on October 1, 2020, to give employers a reason to make new jobs

and bring back jobs that were lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. The last day that people could sign up as beneficiaries was March

31, 2022. Up until November 28, 2022, Rs. 7855.07 Crore worth of benefits have been given to 60.13 lakh beneficiaries under the

scheme since it began. Up until November 28, 2022, the scheme has given benefits worth Rs. 35.39 crore to 19.34 thousand people

in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since June 1, 2020, the government has been running the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi

Scheme) to help street vendors get working capital loans without collateral so they can get back into business after the Covid-19

pandemic hurt them. As of December 2, 2022, the scheme had given out 37,688,000 loans worth Rs.4,378 Crore. As of

December 2, 2022, the scheme had given out 17.95 thousand loans in Jammu and Kashmir.

Schemes like the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural

Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), and the

Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), among others, are all ways that the Indian

government is helping to create jobs. The government started the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) to help people get jobs on

their own. Under PMMY, micro/small businesses and individuals can get loans up to Rs. 10 lakh without putting up any collateral.

This helps them start or grow their businesses. Up until November 25, 2022, Rs 15.56 lakh crore was sent to 37.76 crore loan

accounts that were approved under the scheme. In Jammu and Kashmir, the scheme gave out Rs. 4,209.69 crore to 1.89 lakh loan

accounts between 2022 and 2023 (until November 25, 2022).

The government is spending Rs. 1.97 lakh crore on the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which will run for 5 years

starting in 2021-22 and could lead to the creation of 60 lakh new jobs. Through “multiplier effects,” all of these projects are

expected to create jobs in the medium to long term.

PM Gati Shakti is a new way of thinking about how to grow the economy and make it last. The plan is based on seven engines: roads,

railways, airports, ports, public transportation, waterways, and logistics infrastructure. This method is driven by Clean Energy and Sabka

Prayas, which creates a lot of job and business opportunities for everyone.

In addition to these projects, many of the government’s flagship programmes, such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-

up India, Digital India, Housing for All, etc., are also meant to create jobs.