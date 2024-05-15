NEP Bound To Fail In Jammu Province

It won't be wrong to say that the tall claims made by the helmsmen across the country counting numerous benefits of New Education Policy (NEP) are about to see anti-climax in Jammu province because this region is making such records which no other region in the Union Territory or for that matter in the whole country can make as schools here are found locked during the office hours with staff taking things for granted giving two hoots to the rules and regulations, and even the moral obligations.

Reportedly, in a strange incident Government Middle School, Bhatkoot, Zone Drabshalla was found locked during school hours leading to issuance of explanation notice to the concerned Headmaster by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar. This is the real state of affairs of the education sector in J&K but those helming the affairs never get tired of boasting baselessly that they are going to make the UT hub of educational institutions producing cream of the country through imparting quality education.

Looking into the grim situation of the schools and their so-called qualified staff, one can gauge well the situation on ground and about the future of New Education Policy because this policy in no way can bring about the desired changes by climbing the walls of the schools as the same are found shut during the duty hours.

All said and done, the NEP or the dream of making J&K the new hub of educational institutions are bound to fail as the situation with regard to employees is dismal and disappointing.

The letter written by the aforesaid CEO has elucidated the entire scenario as it reads that locking of the school in school hours without intimation to the DDO (Zonal Education Officer, Drabshalla) has jeopardized the education of the students and this lack of communication and the Headmaster's departure without providing a valid reason reflect lack of responsibility towards duty.

With such irresponsible behavior being witnessed in the schools of Jammu Province, one can assess the gravity of the situation and the future of the students. Even if the concerned staff faces disciplinary action, the losses incurred by the students cannot be replenished. This is the case of a single school; no one knows whether there are more such institutions where staff attends duties at their own sweet will. Also, there is a possibility that indifferent staff members, like in the aforementioned school, do not take interest in imparting quality education to their students despite coming to school, as there is hardly any mechanism to judge this status.

Looking at the harsh reality, it could be said that the education sector in J&K especially in Jammu Province is at the mercy of God.