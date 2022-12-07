62 students from Aakash ByJU’s qualify IOQM exam

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Sixty-two students from Aakash BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, have cleared the

prestigious Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) 2022-23 Exam.

IOQM is conducted by the Mathematics Teachers Association of India MTA (I) which is the first stage and further

stages are conducted in association with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and Homi Bhabha Centre

for Science Education (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research) – HBCSE (TIFR).

The qualified students will now compete nationally in the stage 2 of the Olympiad known as the Indian National

Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) on 15th January 2023.

The number of students clearing the IOQM exam from Aakash BYJU’S has increased consistently year on year. In 2021,

out of total selected students for next stage, 10.4% students were from Aakash BYJU’S which has now reached to 13.2% in the

recently declared result.

Congratulating the students on the impressive results, Abhishek Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Aakash

BYJU’S said: “Congratulations to all our students who have cleared the IOQM exam 2022. It is testament to the consistent

efforts of these students, the dedication of our faculties and the quality pedagogy imparted by Aakash BYJU’S. Many thanks to

the parents for trusting us and extending their support. We wish the students all the best for the next round.”