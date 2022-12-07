Ways to Get Rid of Redness on Face

SHAHNAZ HUSAIN

Winter weather can take a serious toll on our skin. The sudden influx of dry air and fierce, bitter winds can cause a number of issues

like redness and bumps on the skin during the cold and blustery weather. Dry, cold air can set off redness in the cheeks, nose, chin

and forehead, similar to facial flushing.Even when you moisturize, you can still get dry, itchy, red skin.

This persistent, inflammatory skin condition could get worse over time causing small yet painful papules and pustules on the face.

The symptoms can get progressively worse, if left untreated.

Fortunately, there are several efficient natural remedies you can use at home to reduce facial redness. On your road to recovery,

these remedies work well in addition to your skincare regimen. Try these natural ways to reduce facial redness.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an extremely well-liked natural skincare product. It possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hydrating

qualities—the perfect properties for your skin. All you need for this natural cure is a tiny bit of quality coconut oil. Apply directly to the

area of redness. Coconut oil can be stored for a very long period in a jar.

Green Tea

Green tea is renowned for its ability to reduce inflammation. Get free of the redness on your face, and apply it topically. Prepare a

cup of green tea for yourself. Put it in the refrigerator to finish cooling for about 45 minutes. After that, rub the affected regions with a

piece of cloth that has been soaked in the tea. Use this home treatment frequently for better effects.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is often considered one of the best cures for skin problems due to its healing properties. Skincare products made with

this succulent plant can be soothing and moisturizing. It is a commonly found ingredient in skin and hair care products. These aloe

vera products are great options to get rid of redness on the face, using them alongside your skin rejuvenation treatments.

Honey

Honey helps in moisturizing the skin since it is a rich source of humectants. Adding moisture can help manage symptoms of

rosacea since skin dryness is believed to make the condition worse.

One of the best methods to get free of face redness on the nose, face, and skin is raw honey. Your face should be covered in a

modest amount of honey before drying. Before rinsing it off with lukewarm water, wait for 30 minutes.

Avoid Hot Drinks

People are more likely to sip on warm soups , waters and drinks during the winter. However, a hot drink can trigger a flush in

your face and a flare-up of your rosacea. If it’s hot enough to make you feel overheated, then it is too warm and may cause a flare.

Warm temperatures aggravate the skin to increase blood flow, triggering facial flushing.Drink it at a lukewarm temperature so you

don’t overheat.”

Wear protective gear: Try to keep your face covered as much as possible to keep the wind from irritating the blood vessels on

your face. Make sure to have a warm scarf that covers the bottom of your face to block the wind when you go out of your house If

your hands suffer from dry skin due to excessive washing, consider wearing gloves when washing dishes or going out especially in

winter. Covering up the face when outdoors and replenishing the skin’s moisture barrier is a good first step to reduce any pain and

swelling, but you may need a deeper treatment to help your skin recover properly

Winter is already a burden on your skin. Take precautions to ensure smooth sailing and smooth skin

The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India