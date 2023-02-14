5th Holi Cup T-20 Cricket tournament

Vikas hit fifty as

BCC defeat RSCC

by 41 runs

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Feb 14: Vikas Lakhotra scored splendid 51 off 44 balls to help Bholenath Cricket Club (BCC) register 41 runs victory over Royal Striker Cricket Club (RSCC) in the first match of the 5th Holi Cup cricket tournament being played at Khel Gaon Cricket Stadium, Nagrota Jammu. The tournament is being organised by Sachin Singh.

Winning the toss BCC captain opted to bat first and posted 133/10 runs on the scoreboard in the stipulated 20 overs. Vikas Lakhotra (51) was the highest run scorer while Anil Kalsi (32) was the other prominent contributor for the BCC total.

For RSCC, Abinash took 5 wicket haul to remain the wrecker in chief.

In reply, RSCC never looked comfortable in their run chase courtesy nagging line and length by BCC bowlers forcing RSCC batters play recklessly thus losing wicket in clusters and were all out on paltry 92 in 18.1 overs. Vansh (24) was the only batter to feature in double figure score. For BCC, Ajay and Sahil took 2 wickets each.

Later, in the post match presentation Vikas Lakhotra (51) from BCC was declared as ‘Player of the match’ for his outstanding knock.